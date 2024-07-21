San Luis Obispo County gas prices fall under $5, find the best prices

July 21, 2024

By KAREN VELIE

The average price for a gallon of gas in San Luis Obispo county fell to under $5 during the past week. The average price for a gallon of gas in San Luis Obispo County dropped nine cents to $4,95, according to figures from AAA.

In California, the average price for a gallon of gas fell seven cents to $4.68 during the past week. Nationally, gas prices dropped four cents to $3.50 a gallon.

“The arrival of summer used to signal the start of a robust driving season, but that has not been the case recently,” said Andrew Gross, AAA spokesperson. “We know that a record number of travelers were forecast to hit the highways for the July 4th holiday, but since then, they appear to be staying off the road, and the recent scorching heat is possibly to blame.”

SLO County currently has the 11th highest price for gas in the state. Listing the highest average price, Mono County’s cost for a gallon of regular gasoline this week is $6.06. Yuba County boasts the lowest average cost, at $4.32 a gallon.

Where in SLO County do you find the cheapest gas prices? Using data from GasBuddy, we’ve compiled a list of gas stations with cheaper prices.

Top 10 lowest priced gas stations in SLO County:

One Stop Food – Paso Robles, Spring Street: $4.25 VP Racing Fuels – Paso Robles, Spring Street: $4.25 Spirit – Paso Robles, Spring Street: $4.25 San Paso Truck Stop – Paso Robles, Wellsona Road: $4.29 Fastrip Fuel &Wayside Liquors – Paso Robles, Creston Road: $4.35 Arco – Paso Robles, Niblick Road: $4.39 Poppy – Pismo Beach, Five Cities Drive: $4.49 Pismo Beach Gas – Pismo Beach, 4th Street: $4.49 Marv’s Station – Atascadero, El Camino Real: $4.49 Costco – San Luis Obispo, Froom Ranch Road: $4.59

