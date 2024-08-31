Salud Carbajal refuses to debate challenger Thomas Cole

August 31, 2024

By KAREN VELIE

Congressman Salud Carbajal is refusing to debate his challenger arguing Thomas Cole’s views on border control and trans rights endanger the community. Cole responded by saying Carbajal is “chicken.”

The candidates had planned to attend a KEYT debate on Oct. 13.

“Thomas Cole’s campaign spews hateful rhetoric against LGBTQ+ individuals, using the same anti-trans conspiracies that put transgender lives at risk every single day in America,” according to Carbajal’s campaign. “Cole demonizes and fearmongers about immigrants fleeing violence and seeking asylum in the United States.”

Cole argues Carbajal is in line with other Democratic candidates who refuse to debate, censor free speech, and try to sideline their political opponents with lies and slander.

“I commend KEYT for being courageous enough for trying to give voters an opportunity to decide,” Cole responded. “Do they want open borders, endless wars, and school sports gender indoctrination? Sadly, Salud Carbajal is playing the chicken, hiding behind his taxpayer-funded newsletters and trying to trick and mislead the public.”

During the 2020 race, Carbajal backed out of one debate and then declined multiple requests to participate in public forums with his opponent Andy Caldwell.

