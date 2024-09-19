Cal Poly student shot guns on campus, sentenced to 210 days

September 18, 2024

By KAREN VELIE

One of two 20-year-old Cal Poly San Luis Obispo students accused of firearm offenses was sentenced Wednesday to 210 days in jail.

Brandon Pham pleaded no contest to possessing a loaded firearm on a university campus and to firing a firearm on campus. San Luis Obispo Superior Court Judge Catherine Swysen sentenced Pham to 210 days in jail, two years probation, and 60 hours of community service.

Shortly after 10 p.m. on Nov. 11, 2023, while on patrol Cal Poly police officers heard gunshots in the Poly Canyon Village area. Police dispatch then received several calls from campus residents reporting sounds of gunshots.

Officers arrived at the scene and found Charles Hojaboom and Pham in possession of a shotgun and a loaded, concealed pistol. Police also found a campus sign along the road with bullet holes.

Police reportedly found a weapons cache and ammunition inside the students’ housing.

Both men quickly bailed out of jail in Nov. 2023.

However, at a hearing on Dec. 14, 2023, the court remanded Hojaboom to the SLO County Jail, where he is currently being held without bail.

In May 2024, a judge found Hojaboom incompetent to stand trial. He is slated for a new competency hearing on Sept. 30.

