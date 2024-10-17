Armed man allegedly robs Home Depot in San Luis Obispo
October 17, 2024
By JOSH FRIEDMAN
San Luis Obispo police are searching for a man who allegedly robbed Home Depot and threatened to kill an employee of the store.
The thief allegedly stole $3,700 worth of copper pipes from the home improvement store located in the Irish Hills Plaza. During the theft, the man pulled a knife on the employee and threatened to kill them, according to the San Luis Obispo Police Department.
Police are circulating a photo of the suspect, as well as the suspect’s getaway car. Investigators ask that anyone who can identify the man call Officer Donovan at (805) 594-8033.
