Armed man allegedly robs Home Depot in San Luis Obispo

October 17, 2024

By JOSH FRIEDMAN

San Luis Obispo police are searching for a man who allegedly robbed Home Depot and threatened to kill an employee of the store.

The thief allegedly stole $3,700 worth of copper pipes from the home improvement store located in the Irish Hills Plaza. During the theft, the man pulled a knife on the employee and threatened to kill them, according to the San Luis Obispo Police Department.

Police are circulating a photo of the suspect, as well as the suspect’s getaway car. Investigators ask that anyone who can identify the man call Officer Donovan at (805) 594-8033.

