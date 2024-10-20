Arroyo Grande attempted murder victim’s dog missing

October 20, 2024

By KAREN VELIE

Family and friends of Veronica Osio are asking the public to report sightings of her missing 10-year-old Jack Russel Terrier. The dog went missing from her Arroyo Grande home the night her son stabbed and killed her husband.

On Monday evening, 29-year-old Alan Osio allegedly killed his father Miguel Osio, attempted to kill his mother and set his parents’ Arroyo Grande home on fire. He is charged with murder, attempted murder, arson of an inhabited structure and assault of a police dog.

Veronica Osio’s family is offering a unspecified reward for Mikka. Anyone who spots the missing pet is asked to call (805) 550-7329.

In addition, a GoFundMe was established to help Veronica Osio rebuild her life.

“Our family is heartbroken to announce the unexpected passing of this memorable man who was a husband, father, grandfather, brother-in-law, and friend to many, many people,” according to the GoFundMe page. “Miguel’s life was cut short in a tragic event, but he died saving the life of his beloved wife, Veronica.”

