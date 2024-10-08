Fire destroys recreational vehicle in Grover Beach
October 8, 2024
By KAREN VELIE
A fire destroyed a recreational vehicle parked in Grover Beach on Tuesday afternoon.
Shortly after 12:30 p.m., a caller reported an RV burning on Brighton Avenue near the corner of 10th Street. Firefighters arrived to find the vehicle engulfed in flames.
One person sustained minor injuries in the fire. The cause of the fire remains under investigation.
