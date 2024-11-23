One of Dystiny Myers killers denied parole, third time

November 22, 2024

By KAREN VELIE

One of the five people who killed 15-year-old runaway Dystiny Myers in 2010 was denied parole for the third time on Thursday.

Jason Greenwell appeared for a third time at a parole suitability hearing, this is the first time the parole board denied his request. He can reapply in three years.

Following the previous two parole board decisions to grant Greenwell parole, Gov. Gavin Newsom reversed the board decisions.

In Sept. 2010, firefighters found Myers’ body burned and buried in a shallow grave near Santa Margarita with her legs bound behind her, sweatpants tied around her throat and a glove stuffed in her mouth.

Greenwell was convicted of second-degree murder in 2013. He was the only defendant to testify in the Myers murder trial. In exchange for his testimony, the district attorney’s office agreed to make him eligible for parole after 15 years.

The other four defendants each received sentences of life in prison without the possibility of parole for their involvement in Myers’ murder.

During the Myers murder trial, Greenwell testified that Rhonda Wisto, who was housing the teenage girl at the time, ordered the murder and that Ty Hill helped plan the killing.

Wisto, as well as her son Frank York, stood trial and received first-degree murder convictions with torture and kidnapping enhancements. Hill accepted a plea deal of life in prison without parole in order to avoid the death penalty.

Cody Miller, the fifth defendant, also agreed to a plea deal resulting in life in prison without the possibility of parole. Miller, however, requested that he not receive eligibility for parole because he said he did not belong in society. In 2016, Miller committed suicide.

As part of his testimony, Greenwell passed on Myers’ final words as she was beaten to death.

“She said, tell her mom that she loved her,” Greenwell said.

