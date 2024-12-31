A look at SLO County rainfall totals, reservoir levels
December 31, 2024
By KAREN VELIE
A dry end of 2024 has left San Luis Obispo County with below average rainfall totals for this time of year.
However, back-to-back wet years have replenished local and state reservoirs. For example, Lopez Lake currently has enough water to fulfill user demands for another five years.
Climate scientists track rain from July 1 through June 31.
Rainfall totals from July 1 through Dec. 31, along with average yearly rainfall:
Arroyo Grande – 3.27 inches to date – average 14.09 inches
Atascadero – 2.48 inches to date – average 12.06 inches
Creston – 1.82 inches to date – average 12 inches
Lopez Dam – 5.13 inches to date – average 18.48 inches
Los Osos – 3.45 inches to date – average 15.77 inches
Nipomo – 3.80 inches to date – average 12.62 inches
Oceano – 3.84 inches to date – average 12.26 inches
Paso Robles – 2.70 inches to date – average 14.08 inches
Rocky Butte – 10.36 inches to date – average 34.75 inches
San Luis Obispo – 4.02 inches to date – average 16.82 inches
San Simeon – 2.95 inches to date – average 15.12 inches
Santa Margarita – 3.26 inches to date – average 16.96 inches
Shandon –1.66 inches to date – average 8.44 inches
Templeton – 2.57 inches to date – average 13.05 inches
Current Central Coast and major state reservoir levels:
- Santa Margarita Lake at 87.9%, SLO County
- Lake Nacimiento at 53%, SLO and Monterey counties
- Lopez Lake at 91.9%, SLO County
- Whale Rock Reservoir at currently unavailable, SLO County
- Cachuma Lake at 89%, Santa Barbara County
- Gibraltar Reservoir 17%, Santa Barbara County
- Jameson Reservoir 91%, Santa Barbara County
- San Antonio Lake at 70%, Monterey County
- Oroville Dam 54%, Butte County, from November
- Trinity Lake at 67%, Trinity, County, from November
- Don Pedro Reservoir at 69%, Mariposa County, from November
- New Malones Lake at 75%, Calaveras County, from November
- Shasta Dam at 59%, Shasta County, from November
- San Luis Reservoir at 54%, Merced County, from November
