Man allegedly kidnapped, abused women in San Luis Obispo

January 15, 2025

By KAREN VELIE

San Luis Obispo police officers arrested a 29-year-old man on Wednesday who allegedly kidnapped and sexually assaulted one woman and held another captive while posing as a rideshare driver near Cal Poly in San Luis Obispo.

On Jan 13, a young woman reported that she had been sexually assaulted over the weekend by a man posing as a rideshare driver. During the investigation, it was determined there was a second woman, also college aged, who had contact with the suspect over the weekend.

The man also held the second woman against her will in his vehicle.

After a two-day investigation, detectives were able to identify the suspect as Angel Munoz Quintana, 29-year-old resident of Nipomo.

Officers arrested Quintana for false imprisonment, oral copulation by force, assault with the intent to commit rape and two counts of kidnapping. He remains in the San Luis Obispo County Jail with his bail set at $1.2 million.

Investigators are asking any other victims to contact San Luis Obispo Police Detective Magana at (805) 594-8025.

