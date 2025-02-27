Elderly woman fails to stop, motorcyclist killed in Lompoc

February 26, 2025

By KAREN VELIE

A motorcyclist was killed in Lompoc in a collision with an 83-year-old driver on Tuesday afternoon, according to the CHP.

Shortly after 4 p.m., Kathrine Hanberg driving her Toyota Tundra on Bailey Avenue when she failed to stop at Ocean Avenue. At the same time, a 53-year-old man on a Honda motorcycle was headed eastbound on Bailey Avenue when he crashed into Hanberg’s Toyota in the intersection of Ocean Avenue.

The motorcyclist died at the scene.

Hanberg called 9-1-1 and waited for law enforcement. She was not injured.

California Highway Patrol officers are investigating the crash.

