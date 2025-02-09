Two people injured in residential fire in Santa Maria

February 9, 2025

By KAREN VELIE

Two people were injured in a residential fire in Santa Maria on Sunday morning.

A caller reported a fire burning on the 1300 block of Ronald Place. Firefighters arrived to find a garage engulfed in flames and worked to keep the fire from extending into the living area.

First responders transported two people to a local hospital, one with moderate injuries and the other with minor injuries. No firefighters were injured.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

