Two people injured in residential fire in Santa Maria
February 9, 2025
By KAREN VELIE
Two people were injured in a residential fire in Santa Maria on Sunday morning.
A caller reported a fire burning on the 1300 block of Ronald Place. Firefighters arrived to find a garage engulfed in flames and worked to keep the fire from extending into the living area.
First responders transported two people to a local hospital, one with moderate injuries and the other with minor injuries. No firefighters were injured.
The cause of the fire is under investigation.
