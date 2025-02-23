Newsom appoints Dawn Ortiz-Legg to California Air Resources Board

February 23, 2025

By KAREN VELIE

Governor Gavin Newsom appointed San Luis Obispo County Supervisor Dawn Ortiz-Legg to a seat on the California Air Resources Board on Feb. 20. The appointment requires Senate confirmation, according to a press release.

In 2020, Newsom appointed Ortiz-Legg to succeed former SLO County Supervisor Adam Hill. Ortiz-Legg was a close personal friend of Hill.

As a supervisor, she is also a member of the San Luis Obispo County Air Pollution Control District.

The local air district has been marred in controversy regarding false claims of issues such a silica dust blowing from the Oceano Dunes. The government has spent tens of millions of taxpayer dollars for mitigation and court cases partially because of the inaccurate allegations.

Share this:

Tweet



Loading...