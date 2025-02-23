Newsom appoints Dawn Ortiz-Legg to California Air Resources Board
February 23, 2025
By KAREN VELIE
Governor Gavin Newsom appointed San Luis Obispo County Supervisor Dawn Ortiz-Legg to a seat on the California Air Resources Board on Feb. 20. The appointment requires Senate confirmation, according to a press release.
In 2020, Newsom appointed Ortiz-Legg to succeed former SLO County Supervisor Adam Hill. Ortiz-Legg was a close personal friend of Hill.
As a supervisor, she is also a member of the San Luis Obispo County Air Pollution Control District.
The local air district has been marred in controversy regarding false claims of issues such a silica dust blowing from the Oceano Dunes. The government has spent tens of millions of taxpayer dollars for mitigation and court cases partially because of the inaccurate allegations.
The comments below represent the opinion of the writer and do not represent the views or policies of CalCoastNews.com. Please address the Policies, events and arguments, not the person. Constructive debate is good; mockery, taunting, and name calling is not. Comment Guidelines