SLO County gas costs increasing, find the lowest prices

February 2, 2025

By KAREN VELIE

Gas prices continue to increase slowly even with tepid demand in the United States. The average price for a gallon of gas in San Luis Obispo County increased three cents last week to $4.70, according to figures from AAA.

In California, the average price for a gallon of gas rose one cent to $4.46 during the past week. Nationally, gas prices fell two cents to $3.09 a gallon.

SLO County currently has the sixth highest price for gas in the state. Listing the highest average price, Mono County’s price for a gallon of regular gasoline this week is $5.49. Yuba County boasts the lowest average cost at $4.18 a gallon.

Where in SLO County do you find the cheapest gas prices? Using data from GasBuddy, we’ve compiled a list of gas stations with cheaper prices.

Top 10 lowest priced gas stations in SLO County:

Fastrip Fuel & Wayside Liquors – Paso Robles, Creston Road: $4.05 San Paso Truck Stop – Paso Robles, Wellsona Road: $4.05 VP Racing Fuels – Grover Beach, Grand Avenue: $4.13 One Stop Food– Paso Robles, Spring Street: $4.15 Sinclair – Arroyo Grande, Grand Avenue: $4.15 VP Racing Fuels – Paso Robles, Spring Street: $4.19 Valero – Arroyo Grande, Grand Avenue: $4.19 Sinclair – Morro Bay, Morro Bay Boulevard: $4.27 Costco – San Luis Obispo, Froom Ranch way: $4.29 Marv’s Station – Atascadero, El Camino Real: $4.29

