SLO County gas costs soaring, find the lowest prices

February 9, 2025

By KAREN VELIE

Amid the threat of tariffs, the average price for a gallon of gas in San Luis Obispo County increased 11 cents last week to $4.81, according to figures from AAA.

In California, the average price for a gallon of gas rose 14 cents to $4.60 during the past week. Nationally, gas prices increased four cents to $3.13 a gallon.

SLO County currently has the ninth highest price for gas in the state. Listing the highest average price, Mono County’s price for a gallon of regular gasoline this week is $5.56. Shasta County boasts the lowest average cost at $4.39 a gallon.

Where in SLO County do you find the cheapest gas prices? Using data from GasBuddy, we’ve compiled a list of gas stations with cheaper prices.

Top 10 lowest priced gas stations in SLO County:

One Stop Food– Paso Robles, Spring Street: $4.25 7-Eleven – Pismo Beach, Dolliver Street: $4.33 Costco – San Luis Obispo, Froom Ranch way: $4.35 The Tote – Morro Bay, Main Street: $4.35 Conserv Fuel– San Luis Obispo, 254 Santa Rosa Street: $4.35 Sinclair – Arroyo Grande, Grand Avenue: $4.35 Vons – Nipomo, Tefft Street: $4.35 Arco – Paso Robles, Niblick Road: $4.35 Sinclair – Morro Bay, Morro Bay Boulevard: $4.37 Stop and Buy – Nipomo, Tefft Street: $4.39

