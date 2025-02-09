SLO County gas costs soaring, find the lowest prices
February 9, 2025
By KAREN VELIE
Amid the threat of tariffs, the average price for a gallon of gas in San Luis Obispo County increased 11 cents last week to $4.81, according to figures from AAA.
In California, the average price for a gallon of gas rose 14 cents to $4.60 during the past week. Nationally, gas prices increased four cents to $3.13 a gallon.
SLO County currently has the ninth highest price for gas in the state. Listing the highest average price, Mono County’s price for a gallon of regular gasoline this week is $5.56. Shasta County boasts the lowest average cost at $4.39 a gallon.
Where in SLO County do you find the cheapest gas prices? Using data from GasBuddy, we’ve compiled a list of gas stations with cheaper prices.
Top 10 lowest priced gas stations in SLO County:
- One Stop Food– Paso Robles, Spring Street: $4.25
- 7-Eleven – Pismo Beach, Dolliver Street: $4.33
- Costco – San Luis Obispo, Froom Ranch way: $4.35
- The Tote – Morro Bay, Main Street: $4.35
- Conserv Fuel– San Luis Obispo, 254 Santa Rosa Street: $4.35
- Sinclair – Arroyo Grande, Grand Avenue: $4.35
- Vons – Nipomo, Tefft Street: $4.35
- Arco – Paso Robles, Niblick Road: $4.35
- Sinclair – Morro Bay, Morro Bay Boulevard: $4.37
- Stop and Buy – Nipomo, Tefft Street: $4.39
