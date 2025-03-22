Huge reduction in St. Fratty’s Day arrests in San Luis Obispo

March 22, 2025

By KAREN VELIE

The San Luis Obispo Police Department rep0rted a huge reduction in arrests during St. Fratty’s Day 2025 celebrations compared to a year earlier, according to a city announcement.

With a goal of providing safety and keeping people off the roadways, the city conducted a zero-tolerance operation in 2025. Students leaving a 6 a.m. concert at Cal Poly encountered large numbers of law enforcement officers and deputies ordering them to stay off the roadways.

As a result, officers arrested only four people for public intoxication and handed out approximately 40 citations on March 15, 2025, which was a huge improvement from a year earlier.

An estimated 6,500 people gathered on residential streets near the Cal Poly campus on March 16, 2024 for the annual Saint Fratty’s Day celebration. Students vandalized dorms, broke glass and left trash throughout the area.

Officers made 11 arrests for charges such as public intoxication, DUI, resisting an officer, possession of an open container and climbing on a pole designed to support wires in 2024. In addition, officers handed out more than 140 citations.

