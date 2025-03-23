San Luis Obispo County gas costs still falling, find the lowest prices

March 23, 2025

By KAREN VELIE

Despite the introduction of summer blends, gas prices continue falling in San Luis Obispo County and in California. The average cost for a gallon of gas in SLO County fell seven cents last week to $4.87, according to figures from AAA.

Summer-blend gas, which is more expensive to produce, is less likely to evaporate amid warmer temperatures. The changeover is a seasonal strategy to reduce emissions.

In California, the average price for a gallon of gas fell one cent last week to $4.64. Nationally, gas prices rose five cents to $3.12 a gallon amid the change to summer-blend gas.

SLO County currently has the 9th highest price for gas in the state. Listing the highest average price, Mono County’s price for a gallon of regular gasoline this week is $5.83. Kings County boasts the lowest average cost at $4.42 a gallon.

Where in SLO County do you find the cheapest gas prices? Using data from GasBuddy, we’ve compiled a list of gas stations with cheaper prices.

Top 10 lowest priced gas stations in SLO County:

San Paso Truck Stop – Paso Robles, Wellsona Road: $4.25 Poppy – Pismo Beach, Five Cities Drive: $4.35 Pismo Beach Gas – Pismo Beach, 4th Street: $4.35 One Stop Food – Paso Robles, Spring Street: $4.35 VP Racing Fuels – Paso Robles, Spring Street: $4.37 Sinclair – Arroyo Grande, Grand Avenue: $4.37 Gill’s Liquor – Arroyo Grande, Grand Avenue: $4.37 VP Racing Fuels – Grover Beach, Grand Avenue: $4.37 Valero – Paso Robles, Spring Street: $4.39 7-Eleven – Atascadero, El Camino Real: $4.39

