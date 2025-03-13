Paso Robles, Arroyo Grande make best downtown list

March 13, 2025

By KAREN VELIE

Both Paso Robles and Arroyo Grande were selected as two of the best downtowns in California, according to WorldAtlas.

In awarding a spot to Paso Robles, the article praises the Paso Robles City Park, “a beautiful green space with a playground, picnic areas, and a rose garden.” In addition, the downtown hosts mutiple museums, art galleries, wineries and tasting rooms.

“In the heart of California’s Central Coast, Paso Robles boasts a lively downtown area that reflects its rich history and wine culture.,” according to WorldAtlas. “The district is centered around the historic Paso Robles Inn, which still houses a thermal spring. Surrounding it, well-preserved Victorian-era buildings line the streets, home to boutiques, art galleries, and award-winning restaurants, like the Michelin-starred The Hatch Rotisserie & Bar.”

WorldAtlas also recognizes the many attractions in Arroyo Grande’s downtown area, including the Clark Center for the Performing Arts, the Arroyo Grande Historical Museum, coffee shops, wineries and tasting rooms.

“Arroyo Grande, a delightful town on California’s Central Coast, boasts a vibrant downtown area that reflects its rich history and culture,” according to WorldAtlas. “The downtown district, centered around Village Green, is characterized by its well-preserved Victorian-era buildings, charming boutiques like Posies in the Village, art galleries, and lauded restaurants.”

