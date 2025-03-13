San Luis Obispo police holding DUI checkpoint Friday night

March 12, 2025

By KAREN VELIE

San Luis Obispo police plan to conduct a DUI checkpoint in the city at an undisclosed location on Friday evening from 8 p.m. to midnight.

The department selects the location based on a history of DUI crashes and arrests. Officers check licenses and insurance while looking for signs of impairment.

“Everyone needs to make a plan about how they will get to where they are going before they start drinking. Waiting until after drinking to make a plan about how to get home often results in taking unnecessary risks,” Sergeant Joshua Walsh said. “Any prevention measures that deter impaired persons from driving improves traffic safety for everyone.”

Drivers caught driving impaired and charged with a first-time DUI face an average of $13,500 in fines and penalties, as well as a suspended license.

Funding for this program was provided by a grant from the California Office of Traffic Safety, through the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration.

