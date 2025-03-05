Santa Maria investment advisor pleads guilty to fraud

March 4, 2025

By KAREN VELIE

A financial advisor from Santa Maria, who signed a plea agreement late last year, pleaded guilty at a hearing today to defrauding her clients and an out of state business out of millions of dollars.

Julie Darrah, 52, who had offices in Arroyo Grande, Orcutt and Lompoc, admitted to defrauding her clients out of $2.25 million and an out-of-state business out of $5.4 million in a plea agreement with Justice Department officials.

Darrah is slated to be sentenced to no more than 12 years and seven months in prison, according to the plea agreement. In addition, the plea agreement requires Darrah to pay restitution of approximately $7.7 million.

She remains out of jail on $50,000 bail.

Darrah’s sentencing hearing is scheduled for May 19.

