Van crashes off ridge near Morro Bay, rescue in progress

March 23, 2025

By KAREN VELIE

A van crashed off Highway 41 near Morro Bay on Sunday morning leading multiple agencies to work to locate the vehicle and rescue its occupants.

Shortly after 10:30 p.m., a caller reported a van veered off eastbound Highway 41 and went down a ridge near Bear Ridge Road. The vehicle is not visible from the highway, according to the CHP.

Rescuers have requested a medical helicopter. Hikers are attempting to reach the wreckage.

CalCoastNews will provide updates as information becomes available.

Update 11:10 a.m.: Rescuers located the vehicle at 11:10 p.m. One occupant is unconscious.

Update 11:35 a.m.: Rescuers are searching for a possible second occupant, possibly a juvenile.

Update 11:40 a.m.: First responders close Highway 41 near Bear Ridge Road in both directions.

Update 12:08 p.m.: First responders requested a third ambulance to be sent to the scene.

