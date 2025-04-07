SLO County supervisor candidate sentenced to 90 day in jail

April 7, 2025

By KAREN VELIE

A judge sentenced a Grover Beach woman to 90 days in jail and two years probation on Monday for election fraud related to her run as a write-in candidate for the San Luis Obispo County District 3 supervisor seat in the March 2024 Primary Election.

Michelle Marie Morrow, 55, pleaded no contest on Nov. 18, 2024 to filing false nomination or declaration papers and fraudulent voting. As part of the plea deal, charges of voter registration fraud and perjury were dropped.

In late 2023, a group of people who were looking for someone to oppose SLO County Supervisor Dawn Ortiz-Legg asked Morrow to run. However, Morrow lived in Oceano, outside the District 3 boundary. Morrow signed a lease to rent a room in Grover Beach, inside the District 3 boundary in early 2024. She then registered to vote at the Grover Beach address and run as a write-in candidate.

On March 5, Supervisor Ortiz-Legg won the seat with 91.41% to 6.59%, or 12,272 votes to 866 votes.

During its investigation, the SLO County District Attorney’s Office determined Morrow continued to live in Oceano in District 4 while running for office in District 3. In addition, Morrow voted fraudulently through a District 3 ballot while her actual residence remained in District 4.

