Morro Bay City Council votes in controversial flag ordinance

May 16, 2025

By KAREN VELIE

The Morro Bay City Council voted Tuesday for a new flagpole ordinance that permits only flying the United States, California or the City of Morro Bay flags at City Hall.

In 2022, the council voted to allow the Pride flag and some commemorative flags to fly at City Hall. While some called the action welcoming and inclusive, others argued that either fly only government flags or allow all groups an opportunity to fly their flag.

In 2022, some speakers voiced concerns that the city was open to lawsuits if they were allowing some groups and not others to fly their flags.

Morro Bay City Councilman Jeff Eckles proposed the new flag ordinance to unify the community.

“Our flagpole is a symbol of unity, not a platform for expressing selective viewpoints,” Eckles said. “When we choose to fly one group’s flag over another’s, we are inevitably excluding some members of our community.”

The Morro Bay City Council voted 5-0 on Tuesday to approve the ordinance that restricts flags flown at City Hall to those that represent the government.

 


Somehow they actually backed into a correct vote! BRAVO, I was all set to petition the city to fly a Christopher Columbus flag on INDIGENOUS PEOPLE day.


6

Thumbs up!


9

The government, by its very nature is, by law, meant to represent, equally, all groups of people not directly opposed to the government itself. The flags of the government of the local, state, and federal levels, respectively, represent that guarantee, and should be the only flags necessary or appropriate on a government building.


That being said, the imperative is to represent, support and protect all groups and their rights EQUALLY under the law. No exceptions, unless determined by law that our laws or the rights of others are being violated directly by a group or individual, at which point the law determines the outcome.


RULE OF LAW, people. Absolutely necessary to a Democratic Republic. Those flags, community, state and country, represent equal justice for ALL OF US. That is the point of pride for which millions have given their blood and their lives for us to continue to enjoy. That promise must be kept, and those flags should, with pride, be the emblems of our commitment to each other.


-4

Some sanity returns to Morro Bay, check the forecast in He11, it maybe snowing.


9

It appears good, common thinking prevailed. Those who want to fly flags of other countries or issues should leave and move to whatever country they worship. We have a great country, if you don’t love it, leave.


8
