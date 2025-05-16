Morro Bay City Council votes in controversial flag ordinance

May 16, 2025

By KAREN VELIE

The Morro Bay City Council voted Tuesday for a new flagpole ordinance that permits only flying the United States, California or the City of Morro Bay flags at City Hall.

In 2022, the council voted to allow the Pride flag and some commemorative flags to fly at City Hall. While some called the action welcoming and inclusive, others argued that either fly only government flags or allow all groups an opportunity to fly their flag.

In 2022, some speakers voiced concerns that the city was open to lawsuits if they were allowing some groups and not others to fly their flags.

Morro Bay City Councilman Jeff Eckles proposed the new flag ordinance to unify the community.

“Our flagpole is a symbol of unity, not a platform for expressing selective viewpoints,” Eckles said. “When we choose to fly one group’s flag over another’s, we are inevitably excluding some members of our community.”

The Morro Bay City Council voted 5-0 on Tuesday to approve the ordinance that restricts flags flown at City Hall to those that represent the government.

Share this:

Tweet



Loading...