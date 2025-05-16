Sword wielding man starts fire while fleeing Santa Barbara County deputies

May 15, 2025

By JOSH FRIEDMAN

Authorities arrested a man armed with a sword who allegedly started a brush fire while fleeing Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s deputies on Wednesday evening.

Shortly after 5 p.m., a witness reported a suspect exhibiting odd behavior in the area of El Capitan Canyon Resort. As law enforcement arrived, the suspect, 40-year-old Simon Khalili, tried to flee in his vehicle onto a dirt access road.

Khalili’s vehicle became stuck, and he fled by foot into the canyon.

Deputies paused their pursuit due to the dangerous terrain. Minutes later, a fire broke out in the brush on State Parks land where Khalili fled. Law enforcement learned Khalili was possibly armed with a sword.

Along with county fire personnel, deputies briefly retreated to give air support space for two water drops.

Deputies then implemented a force protection plan, shielding firefighters and allowing them to approach the blaze on foot. The suspect remained armed and an active threat.

A sheriff’s K-9 unit arrived at the scene, and air support maintained observation overhead. At about 7:30 p.m., Khalili surrendered to deputies, who transferred him to the custody of State Parks for the arrest.

Firefighters stopped forward progress of the blaze at 7:41 p.m. The fire burned an estimated 1.1 acres.

State Parks personnel booked Khalili in the Santa Barbara County Main Jail on a felony arson charge, as well as on misdemeanor charges including trespassing, brandishing a weapon and negligent fire setting. Khalili remains in custody with his bail set at $75,000.

