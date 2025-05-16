Paso Robles winery owner sought threesomes, sued for sexual harrasement

May 16, 2025

By KAREN VELIE

Swiss billionaire and owner of Halter Ranch Vineyard in rural Paso Robles, Hansjörg Wyss, is facing allegations he groped, exposed himself, sexually harassed and attempted to get a female employee to engage in a threesome, according to a lawsuit filed on April 21 in San Luis Obispo County.

Madison Busby, 30, met her now-husband Bryce Mullins in 2019, when he managed the winery at Halter Ranch. The first time she met Wyss, at the winery in 2019, he made sexual comments and groped her, according to the lawsuit.

At that time, Busby was “afraid that any complaints would jeopardize his employment and end her blossoming relationship” with Mullins, according to the suit.

In 2020, she moved in with Mullins at a home on Halter Ranch. Shortly afterwards, Wyss decided to renovate the property.

In Jan. 2021, Wyss hired Busby, an architect, to work for Halter Ranch.

Wyss would frequently visit Halter Ranch, and would stay in a home with Busby and Mullins, who were not charged rent. During these stays, he allegedly began pursuing threesomes with the couple.

In addition, he also asked about a foursome in which he would have a friend of his named Lori join them, according to the lawsuit. Wyss then showed Busby a live video of him and Lori having phone sex.

In an attempt to avoid Wyss, the couple asked if they could move into a smaller home on the property that Wyss had previously rented for $300 a month.

After Busby took maternity leave, Wyss began charging them $1,650 a month in rent while also asking to lower their salaries.

In July 2024, Busby sent an email to Wyss expressing her thoughts about her time employed at Halter Ranch that recounted various instances of inappropriate behavior and misconduct. Busby resigned with her last day being July 31, 2024.

The lawsuit seeks actual, compensatory, general and special damages, including lost

earnings, back-pay, future-pay, lost employment benefits, and unpaid wages in an amount to be proven at trial.

Wyss fired Mullins after Busby sent the July 2024 email. Mullins also filed a lawsuit in April against Wyss.

Mullins’ lawsuit accuses Wyss of failing to pay him up to $30 million in equity interest in Halter Ranch.

The 89-year-old Swiss billionaire, who reportedly has a net worth of more than $4.8 billion, made his fortune in the medical manufacturing industry. Wyss is the former CEO and largest shareholder of Synthes, a multinational medical device manufacturer. In 2012, Wyss sold Synthes to Johnson & Johnson for $20.2 billion.

Wyss purchased Halter Ranch in 2000 and expanded the vineyard. The estate currently spans more than 2,700 acres with 200 acres of grapes, 15 acres of walnuts and 17 acres of olives. Wyss previously stated he believes Paso Robles is the best place in California to pursue his dream of producing world-class grapes and wines.

