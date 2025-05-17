Paso Robles firefighters rescue dog, extinguish house fire

May 17, 2025

By KAREN VELIE

Paso Robles firefighters rescued a dog from a burning residence on Friday, and then quickly extinguished the fire.

Shortly after 8 p.m., firefighters responded to a report of a home on fire at 818 Sycamore Canyon Road. Crews arrived to find smoke coming from the front and side of the residence.

Firefighters quickly made entry, rescued a large dog from inside the home, and successfully contained the fire to the kitchen area.

No residents were home at the time of the fire, and no injuries were reported.

The cause of the fire is currently under investigation.

