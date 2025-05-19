San Luis Obispo County gas prices rising, find the lowest costs

May 18, 2025

By KAREN VELIE

The average gas price in San Luis Obispo County saw few changes last week, going up two cents to $5.10 a gallon amid seasonal increases in sales, according to figures from AAA.

“Gas prices are creeping back up just in time for the busy summer driving season,” according to AAA. “The national average for a gallon of regular is up 4 cents from last week, as the price of crude oil rises and demand.”

In California, the average price for a gallon of gas increased two cents last week to $4.90. Nationally, gas prices rose four cents to $3.17 a gallon.

SLO County currently has the 20th highest price for gas in the state. Listing the highest average price, Mono County’s price for a gallon of regular gasoline this week is $5.85 Imperial County boasts the lowest average cost at $4.48 a gallon.

Where in SLO County do you find the cheapest gas prices? Using data from GasBuddy, we’ve compiled a list of gas stations with cheaper prices.

Top 10 lowest priced gas stations in SLO County:

San Paso Truck Stop – Paso Robles, Wellsona Road: $4.39 Vons – Nipomo, Tefft Street: $4.55 One Stop Food – Paso Robles, Spring Street: $4.57 Costco – San Luis Obispo, Froom Ranch way: $4.59 Poppy – Pismo Beach, Five Cities Drive: $4.59 Pismo Beach Gas – Pismo Beach, 4th Street: $4.59 Marv’s Station – Atascadero, El Camino Real: $4.59 Arco – Paso Robles, Niblick Road: $4.63 Conserv Fuel – San Luis Obispo, 254 Santa Rosa Street: $4.65 Stop and Buy – Nipomo, Tefft Street: $4.65

Share this:

Tweet



Loading...