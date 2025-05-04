The nightmare of Kamala Harris’ dream

May 3, 2025

OPINION by T. KEITH GURNEE

In a recent speech in San Francisco, former VP Kamala Harris ripped President Donald Trump’s first 100 days as a “dangerous betrayal of the nation’s founding principles.” Unfortunately, her commentary missed the mark.

As a former Democrat who no longer recognizes today’s version of that party, her remarks left much to be desired. With the radical so-called Progressives taking over the party I once proudly supported, I’ve concluded that the Democratic Party is no longer democratic.

Kamala’s remarks were given at a 500-person fundraising gala at San Francisco’s Palace Hotel. She chose the friendliest venue to deliver her anti-Trump statements.

Unfortunately, her remarks as set forth below fell well short of reality:

“… instead of an administration working to advance America’s highest ideals, we are witnessing the wholesale abandonment of those ideals.” Charging that Trump’s efforts were “abandoning” those ideals when the ideals of the Biden/Harris administration are highly questionable themselves and misleading. Even the steep costs of their own bloated bureaucracy to keep them afloat never worked when they were in office.

“… cutting the size of government, privatizing services, giving tax breaks to the rich, and slashing public education – are the outcome of decades long efforts to reshape the nation’s norms and safety net.” Cutting the size of an inefficient bureaucracy that exploded under their administration when it vaulted us into a $37 billion debt was nothing to brag about. Providing tax breaks to the rich when they were able to fuel the massive campaign fundraising efforts that dwarfed their rivals in the elections of 2024 was at least disingenuous. Slashing public education when the inept and ham-fisted performance of the teacher’s unions and the mismanagement of our public schools in educating our children has only gotten worse rather than better. Action to right these wrongs has been long overdue.

“A narrow, self-serving vision of America where they…leave everyone to fend for themselves…while abandoning allies and retreating from the world. Over the last four years, the Biden administration has stood by and watched as America has gotten weaker and weaker. By emphasizing DEI training of our military, recruitment to our armed services plunged. By contrast, under the Trump administration, recruitment levels have soared beyond expectations. Trump’s actions to urge our allies to play a larger role in foreign policy will only help make the world a safer place, actions that would never have happened under the Biden/Harris administration. Think about how Kamala Harris rather than Trump were to interact with such characters as Vladimir Putin, Iran, North Korea, and China in today’s world. Under today’s threats, that prospect would be far more frightening under Harris rather than Trump.

And what would Harris do about the rights of the LGBTQ+ community? Would her concerns about the erosion of rights for the LGBTQ+ community result in having men compete in women’s sports? There is no greater example of how much the Democratic Party has changed than in addressing this issue today. It was the Democratic Party that led the charge for Title IX to protect and advance women’s sports. Now would the Democratic Party back track and retract its support for Title IX? Nothing better illustrates how much the Democratic Party has changed.

Finally, Harris talked about “courage” by “standing together”. Who would you really trust in dealing with Putin, China, and Iran in today’s world? With Democrats now becoming the protectors of Hamas and radical Palestinian protesters, where would Kamala stand? And by citing the viral video of elephants reacting to a recent earthquake in San Diego by forming a circle to protect their calves, has she forgotten that the elephant is the symbol of the Republican Party?

Whether Kamala Harris runs for president again in 2028 or for governor of California in 2026 has yet to be determined. Right now, it looks like she’s favoring the former rather than the latter.

Regardless of her decision, the prospect that Harris might realize her dream of grasping either position would be an unimaginable nightmare.

