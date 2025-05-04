SLO County gas prices fluctuate slightly, find the lowest costs

May 4, 2025

By KAREN VELIE

The average gas price in San Luis Obispo County saw few changes last week, going up one cent to $5.03 a gallon, according to figures from AAA.

“Even though this is the time of year when we typically see seasonal increases and rising demand, the price of crude oil has been plunging,” according to AAA. “A couple of factors are at play: economic concerns and the decision by OPEC+ to increase output and add more oil to the market, despite tepid demand. The lower the price of oil, the less drivers pay at the pump. The national average is almost 50 cents less than it was this time last year.”

In California, the average price for a gallon of gas dropped two cents last week to $4.77. Nationally, gas prices increased two cent to $3.16 a gallon.

SLO County currently has the seventh highest price for gas in the state. Listing the highest average price, Mono County’s price for a gallon of regular gasoline this week is $5.87 Imperial County boasts the lowest average cost at $4.36 a gallon.

Where in SLO County do you find the cheapest gas prices? Using data from GasBuddy, we’ve compiled a list of gas stations with cheaper prices.

Top 10 lowest priced gas stations in SLO County:

Costco – San Luis Obispo, Froom Ranch way: $4.49 San Paso Truck Stop – Paso Robles, Wellsona Road: $4.49 Poppy – Pismo Beach, Five Cities Drive: $4.49 One Stop Food – Paso Robles, Spring Street: $4.49 Pismo Beach Gas – Pismo Beach, 4th Street: $4.49 VP Racing Fuels – Paso Robles, Spring Street: $4.51 USA Gasoline – Morro Bay, Main Street: $4.55 Valero Racing Fuels – Paso Robles, Spring Street: $4.55 7-Eleven – Paso Robles, Spring Street: $4.55 Spirit – Paso Robles, Spring Street: $4.55

