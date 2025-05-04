Four people busted for operating drug house in San Luis Obispo

May 3, 2025

By KAREN VELIE

Police officers arrested four people in March for allegedly running a drug house near Cal Poly in San Luis Obispo, the city announced this week.

After securing a search warrant for the vehicle and residence of 38-year-old Shane Parker, officers stopped Parker’s vehicle near the intersection of Meincke Avenue and Santa Rosa Street. Officers seized a substantial amount of cash and small quantity of fentanyl from the vehicle.

Detectives also raided Parker’s home, which is located on the 800 block of Murray Avenue. Officers seized 50 grams of methamphetamine, 56 grams of fentanyl, brass knuckles, a stun gun, a metal baton often called a “billy club”, LSD gel tabs, scales, plastic baggies and more cash.

In addition, officers found two jars of a liquid solvent for the production of Dimethyltryptamine (DMT) hallucinogenic.

Officers booked Parker in SLO County Jail for operating a drug house, possession of metal knuckles, possession of a controlled substance for sale, possession of a controlled substance with prior convictions and possession of a stun gun.

Charges were also filed against three other residents of the home:

William Phelps, 46, was charged with: operating a drug house, possession of a controlled substance with prior convictions and possession of a controlled substance for sale.

Shannon Sanda, 40, was charged with operating a drug house and possession of a controlled substance with prior convictions.

Evan Dyer, 39, was charged with operating a drug house.

