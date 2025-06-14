Fire displaces six people in Paso Robles

June 13, 2025

By KAREN VELIE

A fire at a home in Paso Robles displaced six people on Friday afternoon.

Shortly after 3 p.m., a caller reported a fire burning at a home at 3220 Lucas Lane. The fire is suspected to have started in the attic.

Firefighter from mutiple agency worked to extinguish the blaze.

While the fire has been knocked down, crews remain on the scene.

