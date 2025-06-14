Fire displaces six people in Paso Robles
June 13, 2025
By KAREN VELIE
A fire at a home in Paso Robles displaced six people on Friday afternoon.
Shortly after 3 p.m., a caller reported a fire burning at a home at 3220 Lucas Lane. The fire is suspected to have started in the attic.
Firefighter from mutiple agency worked to extinguish the blaze.
While the fire has been knocked down, crews remain on the scene.
Loading...
The comments below represent the opinion of the writer and do not represent the views or policies of CalCoastNews.com. Please address the Policies, events and arguments, not the person. Constructive debate is good; mockery, taunting, and name calling is not. Comment Guidelines