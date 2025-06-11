Drunk driver crashes into home in Goleta

June 11, 2025

By KAREN VELIE

A drunk driver crashed into a home in Goleta on Monday evening. The occupants were in a separate area of the home when the crash occurred.

Shortly before midnight, a caller reported the crash on the 6200-block of Cathedral Oaks Road. Deputies learned that the driver, 23-year-old Nehemiah Verhoef of Goleta, failed to negotiate a left-hand turn, drove over a crosswalk activator and into the residence.

Deputies arrested Verhoef for driving under the influence of alcohol.

His passenger, 24-year-old Luke Gibou of Santa Barbara, allegedly attempted to hide opened containers of alcohol prior to the deputies arrival. Deputies arrested Gibou for concealing evidence.

Both suspects were booked at the Main Jail and have since been cite released.

Share this:

Tweet



Loading...