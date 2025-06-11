Group plans anti-Trump protests across San Luis Obispo County

June 11, 2025

By KAREN VELIE

A group opposed to the Trump administration is planning three protests in San Luis Obispo County on Saturday.

The group’s coordinated events across SLO County are expected to draw 4,000 to

5,000 participants to declare that in America we don’t put up with would-be kings, according to a press release. The “No Kings” protests are planed in more than 1,800 cities.

“What we’re witnessing is an unprecedented federal override of state authority and the militarization of domestic law enforcement,” said Linda Baker, SLO County coordinator for the ‘No Kings’ mobilization. “Recent events in Los Angeles have raised serious concerns about federal authority and the appropriate use of military resources. The deployment of military forces is an unnecessary abuse of power intended to chill dissent against attacks on our rights, our families, and our communities.”

Tom Fulks, chair of the San Luis Obispo County Democratic Party and former columnist for the SLO Tribune, said these local rallies on Flag Day are intended to draw attention to this American president’s war on California and other “blue” states.

“For the first time in history, an American president has declared military aggression against a particular American state, sending armed combat Marines into the heart of the resistance against domestic fascism,” Fulks said. “This salvo against California is the first of what we should expect to be against nearly every ‘blue’ donor state that opposes Trump’s fascism yet pays the most in taxes to underwrite the ‘red states that support him

– and the end of American democracy.”

Rallies in SLO County

San Luis Obispo: 10:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. from the Courthouse steps to Mission Plaza

Atascadero: 10 a.m. to 11 a.m. at the intersection of El Camino Real and Morro Road

Cambria: 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. at the intersection of Cambria Drive and Main Street

