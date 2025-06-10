Front Page  »  

San Luis Obispo officers arrest driver at DUI checkpoint

June 10, 2025

By KAREN VELIE

During a DUI checkpoint on Friday, San Luis Obispo police officers arrested one driver for DUI and cited five people for driving an unlicensed vehicle or for driving with a suspended driver’s license.

The department conducted the DUI checkpoint on the 900 block of Marsh Street on Friday evening from 8 p.m. to 2 a.m. Officers checked licenses and insurance while looking for signs of impairment.

The next DUI checkpoint will be held in Sept. 2025.

Funding for this checkpoint was provided by a grant from the California Office of Traffic Safety through the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration.

 


Not to be “that guy” but aren’t checkpoints unconstitutional?


“cited five people for driving an unlicensed vehicle or for driving with a suspended driver’s license”, so if you don’t have a license or are driving a unlicensed vehicle you are just given a ticket and are allowed to drive away, yeah makes sense?


Although they are not arrested, I believe they are made to find other means of transportation (or if there is a passenger, they can drive the vehicle )


