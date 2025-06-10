San Luis Obispo officers arrest driver at DUI checkpoint
June 10, 2025
By KAREN VELIE
During a DUI checkpoint on Friday, San Luis Obispo police officers arrested one driver for DUI and cited five people for driving an unlicensed vehicle or for driving with a suspended driver’s license.
The department conducted the DUI checkpoint on the 900 block of Marsh Street on Friday evening from 8 p.m. to 2 a.m. Officers checked licenses and insurance while looking for signs of impairment.
The next DUI checkpoint will be held in Sept. 2025.
Funding for this checkpoint was provided by a grant from the California Office of Traffic Safety through the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration.
