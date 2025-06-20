Felon arrested with drugs and weapons in Grover Beach

June 20, 2025

By KAREN VELIE

A 44-year-old man is in jail after he attempted to speed through Grover Beach with drugs and weapons in his car despite not having a valid drivers license.

On June 17, a patrol officer spotted a vehicle speeding near the intersection of Grand Avenue and Highway 1. During the traffic stop, the officer discovered the out-of-town driver was on probation, had a suspended license, and a felony extraditable warrant out of Sacramento County.

Inside the vehicle the officer found a loaded gun, several knives, methamphetamine, and marijuana.

The officer booked Timothy Holeman of Susanville in San Luis Obispo County Jail on charges of possession of firearm by a felon, possession of ammunition by a felon, possession of loaded firearm by felon, possession of a controlled substance, possession of over 1 ounce of marijuana and driving with a suspended license.

