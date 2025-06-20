One person killed in crash near Vina Robles in Paso Robles

June 20, 2025

By KAREN VELIE

One person was killed in a two-car crash on Highway 46 near Vina Robles in Paso Robles on Wednesday.

Shortly after 9:30 p.m., a caller reported the crash at the intersection of Mill Road and Highway 46. Emergency crews extracted two people from one of the vehicles who were then transported to a local hospital.

The driver later died from his injuries. His name is not being released pending notification of his next of kin.

The Paso Robles Police Department is asking anyone with any information about this fatal crash to call (805) 237-6464 or persons.

