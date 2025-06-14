Santa Maria officers arrest four people for gang related charges
June 13, 2025
By KAREN VELIE
Santa Maria police officers arrested four people – three juveniles and one adult – on Thursday evening for multiple weapons charges related to street gang activity.
Shortly before 6 p.m., the Santa Maria Police Department’s Gang Suppression Team pulled over a vehicle with eight people inside on the 700 block of East Oak Street. A search of the vehicle resulted in the recovery of two firearms: a loaded, un-serialized silver and black AR-15-style pistol and a stolen Glock 19 handgun.
The investigation is ongoing.
