Atascadero, Grover Beach city councils vote to raise sewer rates

June 11, 2025

By KAREN VELIE

Both Grover Beach and Atascadero city councils voted this week to raise their sewer rates to cover maintenance and infrastructure improvements.

Both councils voted in favor of their city’s proposed rate increases in April. Under Proposition 218, property owners may submit written protests to the rate increases. If more than 50% of property owners submitted valid written protests, the city may not adopt the proposed rates.

On Monday, the Grover Beach City Council reported that the city received 382 protests, significantly below the more than 50% threshold. The council than voted unanimously to to raise sewer rates by approximately 89% over the next five years.

On Tuesday, the Atascadero City Council noted it received only six protests. The council then vote unanimously to raise sewer rates by approximately 37% over the next two years.

