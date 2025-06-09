Grover Beach to review 89% sewer rate increase protests

June 9, 2025

By KAREN VELIE

The Grover Beach City Council is planning to review written protests and listen to public comment on Monday regarding its plan to raise sewer rates by approximately 89% over the next five years, according to the meeting agenda.

The council voted in favor of the rate increases in April. Under Proposition 218, property owners may submit written protests to the rate increases.

If more than 50% of property owners submitted valid written protests, the city may not adopt the proposed rates. If not, the city council is in line to approve the proposed rate increases on Monday.

In April, the council approved a phased-in approach, with sewer rates increasing by 17.8% annually over five years, beginning July 1, 2025. If approved, sewer rates will double after four years.

Even with the proposed increases, Grover Beach’s wastewater rates are expected to remain among the lowest in San Luis Obispo County.

Current wastewater rates will not cover the rising costs of operations, maintenance and critical infrastructure improvements over the next five years, according to a city wastewater rate study. The proposed rate changes will help fund an estimated $15 million in needed system upgrades.

Share this:

Tweet



Loading...