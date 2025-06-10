Three rabies cases detected in San Luis Obispo County
June 10, 2025
By KAREN VELIE
In light of seasonal increases in wildlife activity and recent reports of bat encounters, the San Luis Obispo County Public Health Department and Animal Services Division today are urging residents to take critical steps to prevent rabies, a disease that is preventable but always fatal if left untreated.
In 2024, seven rabies cases were confirmed in wildlife from around San Luis Obispo County. Three more cases have already been reported this year. However, the county hasn’t seen a case of rabies in a domestic animal for many years.
“Rabies is not just a threat in far-off places or only in wild animals—it’s a real danger that can affect people right here in our community,” said Dr. Penny Borenstein, county health officer. “The good news is that it’s entirely preventable. If you think you’ve been exposed—by a bite, scratch, or contact with saliva—seek medical care immediately.”
County officials emphasize the importance of vaccinating pets and livestock as the first line of defense.
Community members are also advised to avoid contact with wild animals, particularly bats. If a dead or injured bat is found, do not touch it. Instead, contact SLO County Animal Services at (805) 781-4400.
