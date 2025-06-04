Grover Beach police recover stolen vehicle, arrest thief

June 3, 2025

By KAREN VELIE

An alleged car thief is in jail after he led Grover Beach officers on a high-speed chase on Tuesday morning in a vehicle he stole in Paso Robles, police said.

Shortly before 10 a.m., a community service officer spotted a stolen vehicle cruising through Grover Beach. Patrol officers were alerted and located the vehicle at a gas station on Five Cities Drive in Pismo Beach.

As officers approached, the driver sped away with officers following him onto southbound Highway 101.

With speeds reaching over 100 mph, because of safety concerns officers called off the pursuit near Los Berros Road. Even so, they watched the vehicle exit the highway, lose control, and roll over.

Officers arrested the driver, 33-year-old Steven Oscar Gonzalez of Santa Barbara. He had only minor injuries, police said.

Gonzalez, who was already on post release community supervision for vehicle theft, was charged with vehicle theft and evading.

Share this:

Tweet



Loading...