San Luis Obispo County unemployment rate continues dropping

June 22, 2025

By KAREN VELIE

Hiring in the hospitality industry in May helped drop San Luis Obispo County’s unemployment rate to its lowest level in nearly a year, the state Employment Development Department reported Friday.

SLO County’s jobless rate was 3.6% in May, down from 3.8% in April. The number of unemployed residents dropped from 5,200 to 4,900 from April to May.

During May, job gains were seen in the private service sector which added 900 jobs and in the hospitality sector which added 700 jobs.

In the jobs lost category, state governments education services dropped 100 jobs in May.

SLO County’s unemployment rate is lower than both the national average of 4.0% and the state’s 4.9% rate.

Share this:

Tweet



Loading...