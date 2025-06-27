Santa Maria man sentenced to 26 years in prison for robbery

June 27, 2025

By KAREN VELIE

A 32-year-old Santa Maria man was sentenced to 26 years in prison this week for firing a gun during a residential robbery in Goleta in 2023.

A jury convicted Edgar Bribiescapuga in May of firing a weapon at a Goleta homeowner during the Thanksgiving Day robbery. The full list of charges includes robbery, assault with a firearm, shooting at an inhabited vehicle, possession of a firearm by a felon, possession of a loaded firearm in a vehicle, possession of ammunition by a felon, possession of methamphetamine while in possession of a firearm, possession of burglar’s tools and resisting a peace officer.

On Nov. 23, 2023, Bribiescapuga and his co-defendant Alejandro Maldonado were burglarizing a ranch in Goleta when the owner arrived home. While the thieves tried to flee with an estimated $7200 in stolen property, the owner began chasing them.

Bribiescapuga fired shots at the owner, who was not injured.

As the men fled, deputies followed the vehicle driven by Maldonado until it crashed on Hollister Avenue. Deputies arrested both men.

Maldonado pleaded guilty and was sentenced to 10 years in prison.

Share this:

Tweet



Loading...