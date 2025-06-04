Sanctuary jurisdictions in San Luis Obispo, Santa Barbara counties
June 3, 2025
By KAREN VELIE
The U.S. Department of Homeland Security on Friday released a list of states, cities and counties it claims are defying federal immigration laws. The list identifies three jurisdictions in San Luis Obispo and Santa Barbara counties.
On April 28, President Trump signed an executive order requiring Homeland Security and the attorney general to publish a list of jurisdictions allegedly obstructing federal immigration enforcement and then notify governments on the list. Areas that continue operating as sanctuary jurisdictions risk losing some federal funding.
The “Attorney General and the Secretary of Homeland Security shall pursue all necessary legal remedies and enforcement measures to end these violations and bring such jurisdictions into compliance with the laws of the United States,” according to Trump’s executive order.
Sanctuary jurisdictions listed in SLO and Santa Barbara counties:
- San Luis Obispo
- San Luis Obispo County
- Santa Barbara County
The comments below represent the opinion of the writer and do not represent the views or policies of CalCoastNews.com. Please address the Policies, events and arguments, not the person. Constructive debate is good; mockery, taunting, and name calling is not. Comment Guidelines