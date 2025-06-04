Sanctuary jurisdictions in San Luis Obispo, Santa Barbara counties

June 3, 2025

By KAREN VELIE

The U.S. Department of Homeland Security on Friday released a list of states, cities and counties it claims are defying federal immigration laws. The list identifies three jurisdictions in San Luis Obispo and Santa Barbara counties.

On April 28, President Trump signed an executive order requiring Homeland Security and the attorney general to publish a list of jurisdictions allegedly obstructing federal immigration enforcement and then notify governments on the list. Areas that continue operating as sanctuary jurisdictions risk losing some federal funding.

The “Attorney General and the Secretary of Homeland Security shall pursue all necessary legal remedies and enforcement measures to end these violations and bring such jurisdictions into compliance with the laws of the United States,” according to Trump’s executive order.

Sanctuary jurisdictions listed in SLO and Santa Barbara counties:

San Luis Obispo

San Luis Obispo County

Santa Barbara County

