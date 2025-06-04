Woman charged with embezzlement in Carpinteria, again

June 3, 2025

By KAREN VELIE

Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s detectives arrested a 53-year-old woman today for allegedly embezzling more than $750,000 from a business in Carpinteria.

In February, an organic food supplement business in the 500-block of Maple Avenue reported suspected embezzlement. Through their investigation, detectives learned that 53-year-old Angela Phillips, an employee at the business, had committed over $48,000 in credit card fraud and embezzled over $705,000 in under four years.

Earlier today, Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s detectives booked Phillips in the Main Jail for embezzlement, aggravate white-collar fraud, and false impersonation. She remains in jail in lieu of $800,000 bail.

Deputies also learned that Phillips had previously served time for a similar crime.

In 2010, Philips was sentenced to six years in state prison after pleading no contest to four counts of felony grand theft. While working as a personal assistant to Pat Nesbitt – and CEO of Windsor Capital Group – Philips embezzled more than $850,000 through the diversion of checks and credit cards.

