Paso Robles probation sweep nets drugs, ammunition, five arrests
July 15, 2025
By KAREN VELIE
A Paso Robles probation and parole sweep on Tuesday netted a total of five arrests for a variety of offenses, according to the Paso Robles Police Department.
Along with San Luis Obispo County probation officers, state parole, and Atascadero and San Luis Obispo police officers – Paso Robles police officers conducted probation compliance checks at the homes of 23 subjects. The officers then arrested four individuals for probation violations and one on a possession charge.
- Joshua Reynolds, 32, for possession of drug paraphernalia and violation of probation.
- Angelica Lopez, 51, for under the influence of a controlled substance and violation of probation.
- Danielle Mitchell, 59, for possession of drug paraphernalia.
- Todd Wern, 46, for possession of ammunition and violation of probation.
- Alexis Nusico-Isidro, 28, for possession of controlled substance and violation of probation.
The five arrestees were booked in the San Luis Obispo County Jail.
