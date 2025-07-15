Paso Robles probation sweep nets drugs, ammunition, five arrests

July 15, 2025

By KAREN VELIE

A Paso Robles probation and parole sweep on Tuesday netted a total of five arrests for a variety of offenses, according to the Paso Robles Police Department.

Along with San Luis Obispo County probation officers, state parole, and Atascadero and San Luis Obispo police officers – Paso Robles police officers conducted probation compliance checks at the homes of 23 subjects. The officers then arrested four individuals for probation violations and one on a possession charge.

Joshua Reynolds, 32, for possession of drug paraphernalia and violation of probation.

Angelica Lopez, 51, for under the influence of a controlled substance and violation of probation.

Danielle Mitchell, 59, for possession of drug paraphernalia.

Todd Wern, 46, for possession of ammunition and violation of probation.

Alexis Nusico-Isidro, 28, for possession of controlled substance and violation of probation.

The five arrestees were booked in the San Luis Obispo County Jail.

Share this:

Tweet



Loading...