San Luis Obispo County woman pleads not guilty to election fraud

July 15, 2025

By KAREN VELIE

A 62-year-old San Luis Obispo County woman pleaded not guilty today to nine election fraud charges related to the 2022 and 2024 elections.

Former Arroyo Grande mayoral candidate Gaea Powell requested the hearing after learning she was charged with election fraud. She was released on her own recognizance, while ordered to have herself booked at the San Luis Obispo County Jail to provide processing information.

Powell is charged with voter registration fraud, filing a false declaration of candidacy, fraudulent voting, failure to file campaign finance reports, and for perjury by declaration.

She allegedly registered to vote at an address in Arroyo Grande where she did not reside as required by law. Instead, she lived in the county on the outskirts of Arroyo Grande.

Powell also failed to file campaign finance reports while spending more than $2,000 on her 2022 Arroyo Grande mayoral campaign against Caren Ray Russom. The race ended with Russom leading 62.40% t0 27.48%.

In the 2024 Arroyo Grande mayoral race, Russom garnered 64.32% of the vote while Powell received 35.68%.

Powell’s next hearing is set for Aug. 11. She requested a public defender.

The Public Integrity Unit of the District Attorney’s Office investigated and is prosecuting this case. This unit was founded in 2015, with a mission to hold elected officials, public employees, and candidates for office accountable to the rules and laws that govern them.

