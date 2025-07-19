Paso Robles traffic stop leads to huge drug seizure

July 19, 2025

By KAREN VELIE

Paso Robles police officers seized 90 pounds of suspected methamphetamine and four pounds of suspected cocaine, with a street value of approximately $240,000, during a traffic stop on Friday.

Shortly before 4 p.m., officers pulled over a GMC truck on the 400 block of Golden Hill Road with two people inside. The officers observed indicators of possible criminal activity and called in detection K9 “Griff.”

Griff walked around the vehicle and immediately indicated the presence of narcotics inside the vehicle.

Officers arrested 42-year-old Jose Acosta and 45-year-old Veronoca Romero, both of Salinas, for possession of a controlled substance with intent to distribute, transportation of a controlled substance and conspiracy. Romero also has outstanding arrest warrants out of Monterey County.

