Paso Robles traffic stop leads to huge drug seizure
July 19, 2025
By KAREN VELIE
Paso Robles police officers seized 90 pounds of suspected methamphetamine and four pounds of suspected cocaine, with a street value of approximately $240,000, during a traffic stop on Friday.
Shortly before 4 p.m., officers pulled over a GMC truck on the 400 block of Golden Hill Road with two people inside. The officers observed indicators of possible criminal activity and called in detection K9 “Griff.”
Griff walked around the vehicle and immediately indicated the presence of narcotics inside the vehicle.
Officers arrested 42-year-old Jose Acosta and 45-year-old Veronoca Romero, both of Salinas, for possession of a controlled substance with intent to distribute, transportation of a controlled substance and conspiracy. Romero also has outstanding arrest warrants out of Monterey County.
The comments below represent the opinion of the writer and do not represent the views or policies of CalCoastNews.com. Please address the Policies, events and arguments, not the person. Constructive debate is good; mockery, taunting, and name calling is not. Comment Guidelines