Unemployment rates skyrocket in San Luis Obispo County

July 19, 2025

By KAREN VELIE

After half a year of falling unemployment, numbers skyrocketed in San Luis Obispo County in June with the number of unemployed workers jumping 32.7%, from 4,900 in May, 2025 to 6,500 in June, 2025, the state Employment Development Department reported Friday.

While unemployment numbers climb, the size of the county workforce is falling from 133,900 in June 2024 to 135,100 in June 2024. The county unemployment rate rose from 3.6% in May 2025 to 4.8% in June 2025.

During June, job losses were seen in the retail and wholesale trade sector which lost 200 jobs and in the private education and health services sector which also lost 200 jobs.

In the jobs gained category, the hospitality sector garnered 200 jobs in June.

San Luis Obispo County is ranked 13th out of 58 California counties for lower numbers of unemployed workers. SLO County’s unemployment rate is higher than the national average of 4.4% and lower than the state’s 5.7% rate.

In California, Mono County at 4.1% has the lowest unemployment rate and Colusa County comes in on the bottom with an unemployment rate of 12.2%.

Because we believe the public needs the facts, the truth, CalCoastNews has not put up a paywall because it limits readership. However, we are seeking qualification as a paper of record, which will allow us to publish public notices, but it requires 5,000 paid subscribers.

Your subscription will help us to continue investigating and reporting the news.

Share this:

Tweet



Loading...