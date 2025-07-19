Man with a knife threatens customers at Santa Maria Jack in the Box

July 18, 2025

By KAREN VELIE

A man with a knife threatened customers at the Jack in the Box in Santa Maria on Friday leading to a 30 minute standoff with officers.

Officers responding to a report of a man with a knife in the Jack in the Box on S. Broadway Street safely evacuated the restaurant. They then spent 30 minutes negotiating with the suspect, who refused to surrender and made threats toward officers.

Through the efforts of police negotiators, the situation was resolved with no injuries.

Officers arrested a 47-year-old Santa Maria resident and booked him in jail on charges of making criminal threats, resisting arrest and trespassing.

