Are San Luis Obispo officials plans for fire safety going to far?

July 22, 2025

OPINION by ALLAN COOPER

As you probably know, there are now more parts of San Luis Obispo that fall within moderate, high and very high Fire Hazard Severity Zones. The SLO City Council is planning to hold a public study session, likely in October, to develop a new local defensible space ordinance.

City officials will also explore the development of an inspection and enforcement program.

According to state law, defensible space requirements only apply to new developments and are not retroactive. In new developments located in very high Fire Hazard Severity Zones, the defensible space requirements will apply to that area that lies within 30 feet of any building.

However, the city may very well impose stricter requirements by, for example, making these requirements retroactive. In that case, if you live on a typical downtown lot that is 50 by 100 feet that is also located within the high fire hazard severity zone, your entire yard may have to be denuded of any vegetation that is considered flammable.

In planning applications received this July, one applicant is already requesting a tree removal due to proximity to their home as it would not be compliant with defensible space requirements. The applicant also cited the risk of losing insurance. Any request like this that is directed either to the arborist or Tree Committee will not likely be denied.

There is a caveat that some vegetation is acceptable because it is fire retardant. However, if the insurance companies and the city plan to impose stricter requirements ignoring these fire retardant qualities, we could be seeing, in the most extreme case, the removal of every tree and bush in the city!

So, we all should remain vigilant. This would require our active participation in the decision making process surrounding the city’s development of a defensible space ordinance this October.

Alan Cooper, a long-time San Luis Obispo resident, is a member of Save Our Downtown.

